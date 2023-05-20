Paschal Donohoe cleared by Sipo over failing to declare businessman’s donations

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe will not be punished for failing to declare donations from businessman Michael Stone in his last two general election campaigns, Independent.ie can reveal.

The Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) has decided that it is not in the public interest to sanction Mr Donohoe for breaches of the Electoral Act or refer the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions because he has since amended his election returns.

The Sipo decision was outlined in a letter to Liam Deegan, the freelance journalist who had filed two separate complaints against the Fine Gael minister, last Wednesday.

Mr Donohoe had failed to declare in two successive election returns that Mr Stone had paid thousands of euro towards displaying his campaign posters in his Dublin Central constituency in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

Mr Donohoe was forced to apologise over the controversy in January and give two Dáil statements, whilst also amending his election returns.

Mr Stone, the chief executive of the engineering firm the Designer Group, was forced to resign as a board member of the Land Development Agency and as chair of the North East Inner City (NEIC) taskforce amid the controversy.

In outlining its rationale for the decision this week, the Commission told Mr Deegan in a letter that it had considered information provided by Mr Donohoe and his election agent Fergus O’Rourke, and the subsequent amended election returns.

It had “determined that it was not in the public interest for the Commission to further exercise its powers under s.4(4) of the Electoral Act or to refer the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions”, the letter stated.

“This is consistent with the Commission’s general approach of permitting amendments to election returns as a way of promoting and supporting compliance,” it added

Sipo also said that the Commission had considered whether the complaint could constitute a breach of the Ethics in Public Office Act but that it had decided in light of the amended returns that Mr Deegan’s complaint “was not of sufficient gravity to warrant investigation”.

Responding to Sipo’s decision Mr Deegan told Independent.ie: “I am disappointed but not surprised by this decision.

“What the Sipo determination here means is that any TD who may have failed to declare donations or benefits in kind can subsequently amend the record - in this case seven years after the event - and there will be no punishment.”

The Irish Independent revealed in March that no minutes were kept of more than a dozen meetings Mr Donohoe held with Mr Stone in the last five years.

During the same period Mr Stone’s firm has received €67.5m in state contracts. Mr Donohoe’s spokesperson told the Sunday Independent last month that the “minister had no role in the awarding of these or any other government contracts”.

Responding to news of the Sipo outcome, Mr Donohoe said: “I am grateful to the Commission for its work, I regret that this issue occurred and I welcome that it has now been definitively dealt with. I also want to thank the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Minister Ryan and all of my colleagues in Government for their support.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Mr Donohoe said: "The Sipo Commission wrote to Minister Donohoe earlier this week to notify him that the matter in respect of a complaint made against him is now closed and that no further action will be taken.

"It outlined that the amendment made to Minister Donohoe’s election returns by him is consistent with the Commission’s approach to compliance and that the matter was 'not of sufficient gravity' to warrant investigation.

"Minister Donohoe will not be making any further comment at this time.”