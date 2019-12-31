Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the banks of the River Liffey today and tonight ahead of Ireland's largest new year's party.

Party time: Celebrations to take place today and tomorrow as we welcome a new decade

The iconic Custom House will be the backdrop for a spectacular free laser lights and pyrotechnic extravaganza, as well as a ticketed countdown concert - featuring a floating 20-piece orchestra on the river - before the party resumes tomorrow in Temple Bar.

While there are plenty of New Year's Eve events taking place at private venues nationwide, including many 1920s-themed and masquerade balls, the eighth annual New Year's Festival Dublin (NYF) promises to be the biggest public event of them all.

The party kicks off at noon today with family oriented entertainment and food at the CHQ building in the Dublin docklands followed by the now sold-out child-friendly Liffey Lights Midnight Moment Matinee at the Custom House from 6pm to 7pm.

