Party time: Celebrations to take place today and tomorrow as we welcome a new decade
Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the banks of the River Liffey today and tonight ahead of Ireland's largest new year's party.
The iconic Custom House will be the backdrop for a spectacular free laser lights and pyrotechnic extravaganza, as well as a ticketed countdown concert - featuring a floating 20-piece orchestra on the river - before the party resumes tomorrow in Temple Bar.
While there are plenty of New Year's Eve events taking place at private venues nationwide, including many 1920s-themed and masquerade balls, the eighth annual New Year's Festival Dublin (NYF) promises to be the biggest public event of them all.
The party kicks off at noon today with family oriented entertainment and food at the CHQ building in the Dublin docklands followed by the now sold-out child-friendly Liffey Lights Midnight Moment Matinee at the Custom House from 6pm to 7pm.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Adults will then move into the same space for the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment spectacle featuring up to 100 laser beams and searchlights illuminating the sky as the countdown to midnight begins at 11.30pm. No tickets are required for this free event.
At the same time, the Countdown Concert - featuring headliners Walking on Cars - takes to the outdoor stage at 8pm outside the Custom House. However, tickets are required for the event at a charge of €36.90 through nyfdublin.com.
The party continues on New Year's Day, a free concert from 3pm to 8pm featuring headliners Kila at the Meeting House Square in Temple Bar.
At Trinity College Dublin, TCD alumnists are invited to attend an international New Year's Eve party for post-graduates at 7pm.
Guests are asked to bring an international food dish in exchange for free wine and drinks.
However, they must register for the free event.
Irish Independent