The Law Society of Ireland has called for the provision of part-time training courses to make it possible for full-time workers or those with childcare commitments to train as a solicitor.

Part-time courses should be possible for those who want to train as solicitor, Law Society says

Currently, it is not possible to qualify as a solicitor on a part-time basis, which often acts as a barrier for those with everyday obligations.

In a new report, The Law Society of Ireland has called for part-time training courses to be put in place for those wishing to become a solicitor in the future.

The Peart Commission Report contains a total of 30 recommendations setting out a vision for the future of solicitor training in Ireland.

The commission is also calling for additional funding to be made available for the Law Society’s Access programme. This programme pays fees and maintenance for students from a background of socio-economic disadvantage.

“Training solicitors to meet any and all challenges they will face in their careers is some of the most important work the Law Society does,” said Law Society of Ireland Director General Ken Murphy.

“The Law Society’s education model is deeply rooted in the public interest and focused on the future.

“Today’s client is more knowledgeable and tech-savvy than ever before. The Law Society’s vision is to train 21st century solicitors who will meet and exceed the exacting requirements of their clients and their firms,” he said.

The Law Society has also recommended that its use of digital educational technology is further developed and that a new centre for teaching, development and innovation is created.

The current two-part “sandwich course”, known as PPC1 and PPC2, is also hoped to be changed into a more streamlined, single course if the recommendations are taken on board.

