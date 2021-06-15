Parts of Sandymount village to be pedestrianised from early July to facilitate outdoor dining

Parts of Sandymount village will be pedestrianised for July and August to facilitate outdoor dining, Dublin City Council has announced.

The eastern side of the village will be pedestrianised on a 24-hour basis from July 3 after the council received requests from local businesses to make an area traffic-free on one side of the green.

Councillors were briefed on the plans following an online consultation that ran from April 30 to May 14.

Out of the 926 residents that took part in Dublin City Council’s consultation, 94pc said they supported the proposal to pedestrianise the area.

"Emergency access will still be allowed at all times,” a spokesperson for Dublin City Council said.

“A loading area will be provided as well as the relocation of the two disabled parking spaces and the provision of additional disabled parking space nearby.

"Additional bike parking will also be provided. There will be a reduction of five parking spaces.”

This comes as a number of streets in Dublin City Centre have been pedestrianised either permanently or as a trial to facilitate outdoor dining.

Dublin City Council said once these trials are complete it will assess the outcome.

Capel Street and Parliament Street will go traffic-free on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from 6.30pm to 11.30 pm for the next five weekends on a trial basis.

The first weekend of the six-week trial started last weekend. A section of Capel street has been permanently pedestrianised- the section between Parnell Street and Ryders Row.

The rest of Capel Street, south of Parnell Street down to the Liffey and the side streets are part of the six-week trial for weekend evenings.



