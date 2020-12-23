| 5.5°C Dublin

Partner of young mother who died of suspected sepsis on Christmas Day two years ago still searching for answers

Review team set up to find out what happened to Karen McEvoy,
writes Eilish O’Regan

Karen McEvoy died two years ago Expand

Eilish O'Regan

The grieving partner of a young mother-of-three, who unexpectedly died of suspected sepsis on Christmas Day two years ago – just one week after giving birth – has said he is still pleading for answers on how the tragedy happened.

Barry Kelly (28), of Blessington, Co Wicklow, will mark the second anniversary of the death of his partner Karen McEvoy (24) on what should be the happiest time of the year.

Their three children Toby (5), Jake (3) and little Ruby, who turned two years old last week, talk about her every day but her passing has left a lasting void in the family’s lives.

Privacy