Partner of young mother who died of suspected sepsis on Christmas Day two years ago still searching for answers

The grieving partner of a young mother-of-three, who unexpectedly died of suspected sepsis on Christmas Day two years ago – just one week after giving birth – has said he is still pleading for answers on how the tragedy happened.

Barry Kelly (28), of Blessington, Co Wicklow, will mark the second anniversary of the death of his partner Karen McEvoy (24) on what should be the happiest time of the year.

Their three children Toby (5), Jake (3) and little Ruby, who turned two years old last week, talk about her every day but her passing has left a lasting void in the family’s lives.

Karen, originally from Tallaght, died in Naas General Hospital on December 25, 2018, after giving birth to Ruby on December 18 in the Coombe Hospital.

“We still do not know what has happened,” Barry said .

"A review into the circumstances of Karen’s death was supposed to be ready by her first anniversary, but we are still waiting.”

He added: “There is no closure and no findings to prevent this happening again. We have been let down. There were promises but they are just words.”

Karen had a normal birth in the Coombe and was discharged the following day on December 19 when blood tests were taken.

This was followed by a postnatal appointment two days later and a further visit to the Coombe on December 23 for baby Ruby’s heel prick test.

Symptoms

However, Karen was feeling very ill with flu-like symptoms that day and was in such pain she was using a pair of old crutches to walk.

While in the hospital she attended A&E where a urine test was taken.

She was told it might be sciatica and if got worse to go to Tallaght Hospital for an X-ray.

However, her condition did not improve and on Christmas morning her speech was slurred and she was swollen in her hands, face and legs and was transferred to Naas Hospital by ambulance.

A nightmare unfolded when the couple attended Naas hospital where she was treated with antibiotics but suffered a cardiac arrest while undergoing intubation.

A desperate attempt was made by staff to save her life ove r the next 40 minutes but Karen lost her fight and died, leaving Barry devastated.

The family’s legal team, led by barrister Esther Earley and solicitor Niamh O’ Brien of O’Brien Murphy solicitors, have developed a strong supportive friendship with the young family and said the delay in completing the review into Karen’s death is now of great concern.

Ms Earley said an initial review under the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, chaired by obstetrician Richard Greene, began on March 1, 2019, and the family co- operated with it in full in the hope it would provide some insights into Karen’s treatment and care.

The review was due to be completed in 125 days as per the incident management framework guidelines but it was not until November 2019 that an anonymised draft report was completed.

However, the finalised report was never provided to the family or the legal team.

It was as late as May 2020, while they were awaiting the finalised report, that they were eventually informed the review team and their draft report had been stood down and told it was “on the basis that natural justice and fair procedures had not been achieved”.

Ms Earley said: “It was hugely disappointing and frustrating for Barry.

“There are two key functions of a patient safety review.

“The first is to establish the facts relating to the case and if there are systems failures identified, to implement learning in order to minimise the risk of a similar event happening again and the second equally important function is to provide answers to families about what happened and what will be done to improve services in the future.”

“In the case of a maternal death, time should be of the essence in completing a robust and comprehensive review. A delay of two years from the date of the incident in completing the review process is utterly unacceptable for any family,” she added.

A new process, involving another review team, was commissioned and Barry was advised of its composition in October 2020.

Ms Earley said this review team has only recently commenced its work, with Barry meeting the chair of this de novo review team, Cornelia Stuart, for the first time in mid-November 2020.

Meanwhile, Barry, who gave up work to look after the children full- time, said the delay is an ongoing stress and pressure as they try to cope with the loss of Karen.

“We were together nearly six years. She was a wonderful person.

“It’s tough going but thankfully we are doing very well. Santa is bringing Ruby dolls for Christmas and she already rules the house.”

Privacy

A spokesman for the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group said: “While being cognisant of the rights of privacy and confidentiality afforded to individual patients, (we) can confirm that the review is on-going and is at an advanced stage for completion.

“The Hospital Group has been in regular contact with the family of the late Ms Karen McEvoy (RIP) as to the status of the review and would like to reiterate our sympathies to the family, particularly as the anniversary approaches on December 25.”