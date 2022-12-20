Partner of missing woman last seen in Waterford shares emotional appeal

The family and friends of a missing woman have made an urgent appeal for information as Christmas approaches.

Kathleen Gallagher Lavery (34) was last seen on Bank Lane in Waterford city at around midnight on Sunday.

Her partner Lyndsey has asked for anyone with information to come forward as it has been “over 24 hours” since Kathleen was last seen.

"I miss you Kathleen and want you to come home please. Everything will be okay, just come home please,” Lyndsey said.

"We are all waiting for you with open arms. We all love you and want you home safe!”

Kathleen is described as wearing a dark green jumpsuit, a long cream coat, silver boots and a black over-the-shoulder bag with a long gold chain.

She has long red hair and is 5ft 4 inches– “about 5ft10 inches with the heels on,” her partner adds.

Friends and family have launched a widespread social media campaign to bring Kathleen home, sharing photos of the outfit she was last seen wearing outside Itty Bitty’s pub on Bank Lane in Waterford on Sunday night.

Anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage has been asked to check it and make it available to Gardaí.

"If you have any information, please contact Waterford Gardaí on 051-305300,” said Waterford Marine Search and Rescue in a public appeal.