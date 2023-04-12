Partner of Lyra McKee warns peace process in peril as she condemns outbreak of violence in Derry

The partner of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has said it’s “pathetic and sad” that violence is erupting in Northern Ireland again.

It comes after rioting broke out in parts of Derry during republican parades on Easter Monday just a day before US President Joe Biden arrives in Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement.

Sara Canning condemned the violence and expressed her belief that the peace process is in peril due to the political vacuum at Stormont which she told Channel 4 News risks rendering the Biden visit meaningless.

Asked by the programme’s chief correspondent, Alex Thomson, about events over the weekend Ms Canning said: “If I'm honest, I'm not surprised, it's Easter and it's only been almost four years since Lyra was killed in a similar kind of a circumstance.

“It's really pathetic and it's sad that we are back there again.

"The people of Creggan deserve better, the people in Northern Ireland and Ireland as a whole deserve better but there's always going to be that minority that are going to drag us back and do something that we none of us want to be a part of.

“And it's really sad you look at the demographics again and it's all young kids, The people behind that, the paramilitaries, will tell you those children support this and they understand. They don’t understand, they're there because there's nothing else for them to do. They're bored. They're off school and they're running the streets wild.”

A number of youths in the predominantly Catholic area of Creggan through petrol bombs at a PSNI vehicle on Monday as an illegal Easter Rising parade made its way through the city.

Police came under attack again on Tuesday during a security alert as police recovered four suspected pipe bombs from the City Cemetery where men removed paramilitary clothing and burned the garments under the cover of umbrellas a day earlier.

The outbreak of violence comes just days before the fourth anniversary of Lyra’s death.

The 29-year-old was struck by a bullet fired at police during a riot in the Creggan area on April 18, 2019.

Ms Canning was asked if she hoped Lyra’s murder would have marked a turning point and a move away from Northern Ireland’s violent past.

“We had that funeral; it was insane looking back on it," she replied.

"My whole thought at that time was something has to come out of this that isn't just tragic, because it was horrific and it’s been horrific for so many families. And I’m sure other families have sat and said the same thing.

“Maybe that's partly why I've lost so much faith in politicians, because I do think they pay you a lot of lip service and they nod their heads and they say, ‘yes, yes, yes’.

“They did come back together and Stormont was up and running and we were all so hopeful that something good was going to happen and the change was coming and then it just all fell apart again.”

Murdered journalist Lyra McKee

Ms Canning was not optimistic about what Mr Biden can achieve when he touches down in Belfast on Tuesday evening.

“I mean, what is there for him to do, honestly? We have no political system in place at the moment, is he going to meet with civil servants, because the reality is that’s who runs Northern Ireland at the moment,” she said.

“So unless he meets with senior civil servants, I think that him meeting with our political leaders is actually, it's a bit of a slap in the face to Northern Irish people because we don't see them as doing anything for us at this moment in time.

“It will be a waste of their time and his.”