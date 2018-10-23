Gardaí have been informed that partial remains discovered 17 years ago belong to missing person Aengus Shanahan.

Gardaí have been informed that partial remains discovered 17 years ago belong to missing person Aengus Shanahan.

Partial remains identified as those of man (20) missing since 2000

Aengus 'Gussie' Shanahan (20) from Ashbrook, Ennis Road, Limerick was reported missing by his family in February 2000.

The young man finished work in Dell, Castletroy in Co Limerick on Friday, February 11 and was last seen a number of hours later.

Now, due to developments in DNA technologies, gardaí carried out a re-examination of remains discovered on October 28, 2001 at Quay Island, Bunratty, Co Clare.

An Garda Síochána confirmed today that they have been informed that the partial remains belong to Mr Shanahan.

Investigating gardaí at Roxboro Road, Limerick have now commenced a complete review of the circumstances of Mr Shanahan's disappearance.

Aengus 'Gussie' Shanahan

Speaking today, Superintendent O Neill said; "We continue to appeal for any information in relation to Aengus 'Gussie' Shanahan.

"Gussie was last seen on the 11th February 2000.

"He went to Coopers Bar on St Josephs Street, Limerick with some friends and left the bar on his own at approximately 10:30pm.

"He then walked onto Old School House Lane, which connects with Barrington Street, where he was last seen," he continued.

"Gussie is described as 5ft 10ins, thin build, pale complexion and fair hair.

"Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station."

Gardaí have carried out extensive enquiries since Aengus was reported missing, including several different media appeals for information over the last 18 years.

A family liaison officer has kept in contact with the family throughout the investigation and they have been informed of the DNA results.

His family have requested privacy at this time.

Online Editors