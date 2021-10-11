| 6.1°C Dublin

Part-time model Zara Doherty: ‘It became a choice between heroin and my child. There could only be one winner’

Fitting in: Zara Doherty at the FIt Moms &amp; Kids gym in Glengormley, where she volunteers to look after children Expand
Model mum: Zara Doherty during one of her part-time modelling shoots Expand
Claire McNeilly

From heroin to heroine. From addict to anti-drugs crusader.

It has been a long, painful journey for Zara Doherty and, for stretches of it, she was travelling headlong in the wrong direction.

It’s been said, however, that you only need one good reason to stop.

