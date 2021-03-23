L’Ecrivain restaurateurs Sallyanne and Derry Clarke said that knowing that a part of their late son Andrew lives on through organ donation makes his passing a little easier to bear.

Andrew died over eight years ago on December 31, 2012 at the age of 16 and prior to his passing, had expressed a wish to donate his organs.

As a result, he posthumously helped at least three transplant recipients and his parents said it was a fitting tribute for his memory as it echoed the way he was in life.

“For us to be able to do that for somebody, it’s a little piece of him is still living on. He was always a giver, he was always somebody who would give freely of his time, he’d give you his last euro,” said Sallyanne.

“He was a wonderful child. We were very lucky to have had him as long as we did. It's eight years ago and obviously we miss him every day. But to think again, there’s a little bit of him living on; that he has given the gift of life to all these people is just amazing.”

She said that it’s important for families to have the conversation around organ donation before a time of crisis.

“If you’re in that situation where your loved one is about to pass or is brain-dead. It's very difficult to think that their organs might be of use to someone else,” she said.

“You're not in the zone; you don’t think clearly and of course, once they die it’s too late. It’s something that every family should have a conversation about.”

The Clarkes were speaking ahead of the annual Organ Donor Awareness Week 2021 which sees over 60 public sites Ireland lit up in green for the first time ever from March 27-April 3.

This year’s campaign by the Irish Kidney Association (IKA) takes on the theme of #LifeIsAGiftPassItOn and ‘share your wishes’, in a bid to encourage families to have that conversation around organ donation.

It’s being supported by a number of personalities including RTÉ’s Ray D’Arcy, Mary Kennedy and Vivienne Traynor – who donated a kidney to her nephew Martin in 2009.

Carol Moore, Chief Executive of the IKA said that by lighting up public sites in green, they were drawing attention to organ donation being “an integral part of active citizenship.”

The campaign was launched today via a video presentation attended by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Dr Catherine Motherway, Intensive Care consultant of University Hospital Limerick.

At any one time, there are 500-600 people on waiting lists for organ transplants including heart, lung, liver, kidney and pancreas.

While there were 190 transplants carried out last year, this was 84 less than in 2019.

