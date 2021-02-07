Parks service does not verify consent for 'lamping'

The practice of ‘lamping’, or ‘spotlighting’, is used to identify and distract nocturnal animals which may be targets for predator control. Stock photo: PA

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has admitted it is "not practical" for it to obtain consent from landowners for hunters to shoot wildlife on private property.

The State body also confirmed it "does not verify" consent has been given to its armed contractors. Nor has it been keeping a written record of consents, to ensure landowners are not put at risk during hunting.

The issue arose when a Connemara resident was knocked over by one of her animals after it was startled by 'lamping' over her land.

The Connemara resident, who does not wish to be identified, reported the incident to an Garda Síochána as she said no prior consent was sought or given and she could have been seriously injured.

The individual involved in 'lamping' was not on her land, but was shining the light over her property near Ballyconneely, she told the Sunday Independent.

Documents and correspondence obtained by the resident under the Freedom of Information Act confirm an admission by the contractor that he had been "lamping on her land without permission", and should not have done so.

However, a senior NPWS manager had stated in an email that it was "not practical" to contact every landowner and confirm permission for a predator control contractor to hunt.

In a letter written to the Connemara resident last month, NPWS divisional manager Denis Strong apologised and said the incident should never have happened. However, he reiterated that it is "not practical for the NPWS to contact each individual landowner to obtain consent or verify that consent has been given".

The resident said this was "an admission that predator control contractors are allowed by the NPWS to roam anywhere at will, at night, using powerful rifles".

Mr Strong did state in his letter that "no hunting should take place without the consent of the landowner/occupier".

Under current legislation it is illegal to shoot or to 'lamp' on land without an owner's permission.

Sunday Independent