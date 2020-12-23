Parish priest reverts to saying mass online to keep his congregation safe

Catholic priest on altar praying with hands joined during mass service in church

A priest has moved all his Christmas masses online, saying he does not want to play ‘Russian roulette’ with people’s health.

Fr Pat Ward, parish priest of Kincasslagh in West Donegal, had returned to saying live masses after the lockdown.

He had become something of an internet sensation after hundreds of people tuned in to his daily masses over the internet.

Now he has announced to parishioners, who include singer Daniel O’Donnell, that he is not prepared to take a chance with crowds coming to St Columba’s Church.

Read More

He said: “I believe that we are experiencing the third wave of the pandemic now and it’s coming at a holiday time in the world.

“It’s the perfect storm with travel, a new variant and the surge in cases since we left Level 5. I believe the Government will have masses online by the weekend.

“I think the best thing we can do to keep people safe is to move Christmas masses online only from this moment on.

“I am no longer sure we can ensure the safety of our congregation. I will inform you of the new online mass schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

Fr Ward added that he simply could not take a chance with people’s health.

He said: “In the midst of what I am hearing from those who know, and from the stats, I do not want to play Russian roulette with people’s health.

“I want to thank all those who were assisting us with the organisation of our masses. It’s been a privilege to work with you all year.”

The move will also mean that Daniel O’Donnell’s yearly plans to sing at midnight mass at St Columba’s will have to be cancelled.

Meanwhile, all public masses in a Co Louth parish were cancelled last weekend after the local priest contracted Covid-19.

Parish Priest of Monasterboice Fr Paddy Rushe is recovering but will not be able to celebrate the planned Christmas masses in person in the church.

Instead, he is trying to get cover from a number of other priests while he will offer mass online.

In a Facebook notice, he said: "Unfortunately, I recently received a positive test for Covid-19 and under HSE guidelines I must self-isolate Thanks be to God my symptoms so far have been mild. Please keep me in your prayers.”

Read More

Irish Independent