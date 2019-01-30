Parish priest killed in 'freak accident' involving car at parochial house

A parish priest has been killed in a "freak accident" involving his car at the parochial house.

Fr John Cummins, parish priest of Abbeyleix, died following the incident which is understood to have happened at around 3pm.

The popular priest had been appointed to serve in the parish in summer 2017 and had said Mass earlier in the day, before tragedy struck.

Aidan McEvoy, principal of Scoil Mhuire in Abbeyleix, posted the news on the Abbeyleix Facebook page.

It was soon inundated with tributes to "a kind and gentle man". A number of social events planned in the town have been cancelled.

Fr Cummins was originally from Newbridge, Co Kildare, his family are very well-known in the area and run a local business there.

He said: “It is with great regret that I must inform you all of the tragic death following a suspected accident of our beloved parish priest and Chaplin Fr Cummins RIP.

“Please pray for him and his family at this sad time. A tragic event for our community and our school family.

“May he rest in peace. Aidan McEvoy Principal.”

Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, added in a statement: "It is with deep regret and sadness that I announce the sudden death of Fr John Cummins, Parish Priest of Abbeyleix, after a freak accident today with his car at the Parochial House.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Father John’s loving mother, brothers and sister, his priest colleagues throughout the Diocese of Kildare & Leighlin, his team in Faith Development Services and ACCORD, Carlow, and, of course, his many parishioners in Abbeyleix whom he held in his heart so dearly.

"At this time of profound heartbreak, I also remember his former colleagues at the Institute of Technology, Carlow, and the parishioners of Carlow Cathedral Parish.

"Father John was much loved in the diocese and is a tremendous loss to all of us. I will hold all of you in my prayers over these very difficult and lonely days.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

Gardaí confirmed that they were called to the scene at around 4.30pm this afternoon and that a man in his 50s had died.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out tomorrow.

Online Editors