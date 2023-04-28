Parents worried new Irish law will continue to ban international surrogacy ‘by stealth’

Rosanna Davison outside Leinster House with fellow members of the Irish Families Through Surrogacy group. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has promised parents of children born through surrogacy that they will have “full rights” under a pioneering new law.

He was speaking in the Dáil yesterday following a demonstration outside Leinster House by families and same-sex couples who have struggled with fertility problems.

Last December, the Government made the significant announcement that it was going to recognise past international surrogacy arrangements as well as regulate the process for other families who want to grow their families the same way.

It is expected to make Ireland one of the first countries in the world to regulate a complex, sometimes divisive issue.

The absence of legislation or regulation has left families vulnerable, with no legal relationship between parents and their children.

“To these parents I say – you must have full recognition and rights, under the law, as the parents of your children,” Mr Donnelly said. “Your children deserve, must have and will have the full protections of that recognition and these rights. This is what our new legislation does.”

Addressing campaigners who have raised concerns that the new regulations will not go far enough, Mr Donnelly said the issues raised “are being addressed to the greatest extent possible” in the final stages of an upcoming bill.

Yesterday’s demonstration was organised by Irish Families Through Surrogacy (IFTS).

It was attended by Rosanna Davison, who has lent her support to the campaign. Ms Davison, who has suffered 15 miscarriages, had her first child through surrogacy.

The former Miss World said she wanted to support a campaign that would make surrogacy “more accessible and less costly” for families suffering from fertility problems.

She said she believes Mr Donnelly is on the side of campaigners.

Rosanna Davison on making surrogacy more accessible

“I think he has been very supportive, but we’re here just to keep pushing and make sure that it isn’t pushed aside,” she said. “We’re just here to really push for our children.”

The demonstration was also backed by Georgie Crawford, the podcast host and health coach, who is pursuing surrogacy to grow her family following a breast cancer diagnosis.

Mary Seery Kearney, a Fine Gael senator who had her own daughter through surrogacy, said she is still waiting to be legally recognised as her mother.

Ms Seery Kearney said she attended the protest as she wanted to ensure “people have a fair and inclusive opportunity to grow their families”.

IFTS said it has grave concerns that the Government’s plans to regulate and recognise international surrogacy may continue to prohibit it “by stealth”.

Campaigners believe the Government’s plans will prove too restrictive.

It has been suggested that families who want to have their legal relationship with their children recognised will have to do so through the High Court.

Sara Byrne, a spokeswoman for IFTS, said many families have already spent a lot of money on fertility treatment, on the surrogacy process and possibly on legal fees securing a parental order for the biological father of the child.

The group argues that the cheaper circuit or district courts should be able to process parental orders for families who have had children through surrogacy.

Under government plans, a “green list” of countries where surrogacy arrangements would be recognised by the State would be drawn up.

This would aim to ensure Irish people do not avail of surrogacy in countries where it is poorly regulated or where there are fears women have been exploited.

IFTS argues that poor practice by individual clinics should not disqualify entire countries from the green list, as this could prove particularly restrictive for same-sex couples, who have more limited surrogacy options open to them.

Ukraine, which was the biggest international surrogacy destination in Europe before the Russian invasion and war, had a policy that excluded same-sex couples.

The Irish Government has been cautious about the regulation of international surrogacy as it does not want to recognise commercial arrangements that could exploit women from poorer countries.

As part of its proposals, the Government said women who act as surrogates for Irish couples could receive some expenses, but commercial surrogacy would be effectively banned.

Campaigners fear expenses offered will be minimal and fall short of the compensation offered to women in countries that provide international surrogacy.​

The government plans are based on the work of an Oireachtas committee on international surrogacy. It had recommended that intending parents cover a surrogate’s “reasonable expenses”, including loss of earnings.