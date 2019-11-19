Parents who refuse to obtain the controversial Public Services Card required to access immediate payments under the National Childcare Scheme will not see a cent until at least February.

Parents without Public Services Card won't be able to access National Childcare Scheme payments until February

However, those who do sign up for the new subsidy scheme online using the card can expect payments as early as next week.

Officials at the Department of Children and Youth confirmed that the earliest parents can apply offline for the new subsidy using the traditional paper application form through the post is the end of next January. And they will not be entitled to retroactive payments.

Only those who apply online can now avail of the new €200m annual subsidy scheme which goes into effect tomorrow with the roll-out of a new online registration system that will cost the State €13m a year to administer.

