Parents without Public Services Card won't be able to access National Childcare Scheme payments until February
Parents who refuse to obtain the controversial Public Services Card required to access immediate payments under the National Childcare Scheme will not see a cent until at least February.
However, those who do sign up for the new subsidy scheme online using the card can expect payments as early as next week.
Officials at the Department of Children and Youth confirmed that the earliest parents can apply offline for the new subsidy using the traditional paper application form through the post is the end of next January. And they will not be entitled to retroactive payments.
Only those who apply online can now avail of the new €200m annual subsidy scheme which goes into effect tomorrow with the roll-out of a new online registration system that will cost the State €13m a year to administer.
But in order to apply online, users must provide a Public Services Card (PSC).
This is despite a stand-off between the Department and Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon over the very legality of the PSC.
The Commissioner issued a report in August that found that forcing citizens to obtain the card to access State services other than social welfare payments was unlawful.
Yet the Government has dug in its heels and insisted – based on its own legal advice – that requiring citizens to use the card to access some State services is not a breach of their rights.
However, a spokesman for the Commission said its findings directly contradict that of the Department.
"We are currently engaged with the Department of Children and Youth Affairs in relation to the new National Childcare Scheme.
"Information that has been put into the public domain, and indeed information on the Department’s website in relation to this scheme, cuts across the findings in our recently published ‘Report into certain matters pertaining to the Public Services Card’."
"We requested that the Department provide us with details of the legal basis that they rely on for the data-processing operations comprised within the scheme, including the apparent requirement for the production of a PSC, on a mandatory basis, in order to access the full benefits of the scheme," said the spokesman.
"We also asked the Department to provide us with details of the Data Protection Impact Assessment undertaken by it in relation to the design, roll-out and operation of the scheme.
"We will decide what further steps to take following this engagement with the Department," he added.
Officials from the department said it expects to process around 200 online applications a day out of around 100,000 applications for the subsidy scheme a year.
A spokesman for the Department said parents wanting to avail of the national childcare scheme will need to have the Public Services Card. He said the "online application process will be introduced first (November 20th), followed thereafter by the postal application process".
He added that "subsidies are only available after the application and registration process has been completed".
Online Editors