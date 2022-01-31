Parents who have children via surrogacy abroad are trapped in a “legal twilight zone” – Dáil committee will hear

The children’s rapporteur has said that it is “unsustainable” that parents who have children via surrogacy abroad remain in a “legal twilight zone”.

Under current laws, mothers who have children via surrogacy cannot be recognised as legal parents of their children, while genetic fathers can.

This is due to a lack of laws governing surrogacy in Ireland, and many Irish couples have been choosing to go abroad to have their babies via “commercial” routes in countries such as the Ukraine and Russia.

Appearing before the Oireachtas children’s committee tomorrow, children’s rapporteur Prof Conor O’Mahony will tell TDs and Senators that it is an “unavoidable reality” that children will continue to be born abroad via surrogacy.

“Surrogacy legislation should make provision for the recognition of both domestic and international surrogacy arrangements and should incentivise reliance on domestic arrangements by adopting a more streamlined and less burdensome framework than for international arrangements,” he will say.

Prof O’Mahony will also say that laws need to be amended to stop families who have children via surrogacy abroad be trapped in a “twilight zone”, which he believes is “unsustainable”.

“It is unsustainable to allow these families to remain in the legal twilight zone they currently inhabit,” he will say.

Prof O’Mahony will also recommend that laws should be put in place for couples who have children via surrogate abroad to be able to apply to the High Court for parentage and parental responsibility as well as citizenship to the child.

However, these applications should be made before the child “is brought into the jurisdiction”.

He will also call for parents to be able to successfully be granted parentage retrospectively.

“The unavoidable reality is that children will continue to be born following international surrogacy arrangements and to be cared for by intending parents who may have no legal connection to the children.”