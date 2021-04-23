Parents warned to be aware of serious tummy bug in children under 4

Health chiefs have warned of a spike in cases of a potentially serious tummy bug in children under four.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) is providing advice to parents following a large increase in cases of cryptosporidiosis.

Since the beginning of March, a number of cases of cryptosporidiosis, which causes series tummy bugs in children, has more than doubled. The HPSC said this particularly affected children aged 1-4 years of age.

Children are more likely to pick up the bug when they spend time outdoors and on farms. The HSE says it is important that children wash their hands regularly with soap under warm running water.

Symptoms usually develop about a week after picking up the bug, but can start after only a couple of days. The symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhoea, a temperature, nausea and vomiting and last about a week. However, those who are immunocompromised can have severe symptoms.

Cryptosporidiosis is spread when the bug passes from the person or animal in the stools or manure, and anything contaminated by the stools or manure (hands, touch surfaces, handles, food, water and outdoor surfaces) can lead to a person becoming infected.