Parents warned over 'Momo challenge' which allegedly encourages children to self-harm

Experts have warned parents to monitor their children's activity online after a game which allegedly encourages children to self-harm reached teenagers in Ireland.

The 'Momo challenge' involves downloading an image of an animated woman and engaging with users on WhatsApp who then issue a number of challenges.

It has been linked to a number of deaths in other countries and has lead to fresh concerns that it is becoming popular amongst children and teenagers here.

Police in Northern Ireland also issued a warning saying "this game conceals itself within other harmless looking games played by our kids! There has also been reports of parts of the game being viewable on YouTube".

Alex Cooney, chief executive of CyberSafe Ireland, said she was aware children were engaging with the so-called challenge and that parents must warn kids of the danger surrounding it. "Parents need to be aware of what their kids are looking at and a game like this brings that home and makes it clear," she said.

"It's so easy for children to access inappropriate information and it's important that our kids are mature enough to handle the online world.

"So we would strongly urge parents to keep up to date with what kids are doing and look up websites and apps that they wish to download and play."

Ms Cooney said parental controls were a tool that can be used to limit what children could access online but warned parents must also actively monitor online activity.

"Parental controls are part of the solution and they are extremely useful especially when the children are young.

"But don't rely on them - they aren't silver bullets, you still need to keep an eye on what kids are doing.

"If they're in somebody else's house we can't see what they have access to so we have to have conversations with them.

"There is always going to be problematic content but what we need to do is to prepare kids to deal with things like this," she added.

A Fianna Fáil TD and communications spokesperson said social media companies should work to remove this content from their platforms.

"We need to see this harmful content be given greater scrutiny by these wealthy companies. It is incumbent on them to protect vulnerable teenagers," he said.

Irish Independent