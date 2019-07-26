A raft of lawsuits is expected to follow in the wake of the television broadcast showing mistreatment of children at a Dublin crèche chain.

Parents to 'bring raft of lawsuits' in wake of TV footage

One law firm has confirmed that it had already been contacted by several families who were affected by the 'RTÉ Investigates' programme.

"They are distraught to learn their children were mistreated," said Kathrin Coleman, of Coleman Legal Partners.

The Irish Independent understands a number of parents removed their children from the Hyde and Seek chain.

They sought legal advice after being alerted about the footage.

RTÉ said that its team had been liaising closely with the families of the children who have been directly involved.

Hyde and Seek is run by Anne Davy, who was fined €1,200 in March 2005 for failing to provide adequate safeguards and supervision for a three-year-old boy during an outing to Fairview Park.

At the time, she operated Giggles Crèche and Montessori, based on Tolka Road.

Ms Coleman's firm acted for families who were affected by a previous RTÉ documentary, 'A Breach of Trust', in 2013, which also exposed mistreatment in crèches.

"It is remarkable this behaviour is being repeated after what came to light six years ago," said Ms Coleman.

"I would have expected the system would be more watertight and stringent to ensure this sort of thing can no longer happen.

"Sadly, it looks to be a repeat of what happened before," she added.

In 2016, settlements totalling more than €1m were approved by the High Court for 22 children in cases arising from the previous documentary.

Payouts of between €40,000 and €75,000 each were approved by Mr Justice Kevin Cross.

