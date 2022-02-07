‘Parents shouldn’t have to fight this hard’ – mum’s treatment battle for daughter with rare condition

Clare Daley with her daughter Jessica, who has Xia-Gibbs syndrome and needs a range of therapies. Photo: Mark Condren

Having a child with an ultra- rare genetic condition can be a lonely place for parents. But it is made worse when facing a “wall” of waiting list delays for basic health services.

Jessica Wilson (4) from Rathfarnham, Dublin, has Xia-Gibbs syndrome, a neurodevelopmental condition.

Jessica’s mother, Clare Daley, said she is one of two patients in Ireland with the genetic condition and one of only 200 cases in the world.

She described the battle to get a diagnosis after becoming concerned her toddler daughter was not meeting milestones.

“I asked for a referral to a paediatric consultant and was rejected,” said Ms Daley. “I knew there was something wrong. Jessica was around 14 months and at that stage I was telling them you have to do something.

“I wrote a letter to Tallaght Hospital and said I needed help for my daughter. They responded and [Jessica] got an appointment with a consultant. They were very good but did not know what was wrong with her.”

Ms Daley and her husband Shane spent much of 2020 waiting to find out what was wrong as Jessica’s samples had to be sent to Wales.

“When we got the result it was a devastating blow,” said Ms Daley. “We were relieved to get a diagnosis but it was like a punch to the chest.”

Jessica is a loving child but she is currently non-verbal. Her frustration at times can lead to sudden head banging and chewing her hands, leaving her parents distraught.

“It is vital that Jessica gets therapies now,” said her mother. “The services she needs, including speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and psychological support, are on hold because of such severe waiting lists.

“We have been told it could be 2023 before she is accepted into the HSE’s early intervention team.”

Ms Daley, who has had another baby, Theodore, since Jessica was born, said one of the features of this genetic condition is that the brain can stop developing at a certain point. It makes it all the more urgent that Jessica gets the vital therapies now.

“I feel like I am in limbo. Parents should not have to fight this hard.”

She said “if I treated my child with the same level of neglect as the State does”, she would be held to account.

Clare and Shane celebrate any achievement by Jessica at playschool, but they know her struggle will be exacerbated if she remains on a waiting list. They are not carriers of a gene and Jessica’s condition is random, but there is no professional help at this point to help them through coping with her diagnosis.

“Jessica does not have a voice so we have to be her voice. Parents on the Rare Disease Ireland network are reliant on each other.

“Children with rare diseases are faced with increased difficulties and we keep persevering. But it should not be so hard.”

The HSE did not respond to a request for comment.