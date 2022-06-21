Parents set for freeze on childcare fees from September

The Government expects most providers are set to sign up to the scheme which rules out any new fee hikes. Photo: Stock image

PARENTS are set for a childcare fee freeze from September as the “overwhelming majority” of providers are expected to sign up to a new €221m state funding scheme.

Government sources said they except most providers will sign up to a new contract to be published within days that rules out any new hikes.

Fees will remain at rates in place in September last year until the end of August 2023, when new contracts will be issued.

The sources claimed there is ample investment to achieve the freeze, even with increased staff costs due to new minimum rates of pay that will be rolled out and inflation.

It comes as the Federation of Early Childcare Providers (FECP) is set to hold a protest at Leinster House tomorrow over these new “core funding” proposals for childcare facilities.

The federation said in a statement that providers are being asked to cap fees at last year’s rate of inflation “when it is now at the highest rate in 32 years, threatening to close hundreds of local services”.

FECP president Elaine Dunne said the Government’s new funding model is a workable solution to many issues in the sector but “misses an opportunity” to offer viability to pre-school providers.

“ECCE services represent one third of all childcare providers and was a vulnerable sector even before Covid,” she said.

“Now, in the context of inflation, historically low funding, staffing and regulatory pressures, many services are in real financial difficulty.”

She said a subsidy of €100 per child on the ECCE scheme is needed, to cover costs.

It said a fee freeze “cannot be agreed” where the rate of inflation has increased to 7.8pc.

A total of 94pc of early learning and school age childcare providers signed up for transition funding between May and August that included a freeze on fees.

Sources claimed this is a good indication of the likely level of participation.

They said most providers had carried out a sector profile survey that is required before the funding scheme is put in place.

Providers will have until August to sign the contract that will come into effect on September 1, and runs out in August next year.

Sources claimed most ECCE services will see a substantial increase in their core funding.

They said less than 1pc, representing fewer than 40 services, will see no change, while no service will see a decrease in funding.

They said the €221m allocation allows for a 19pc increase in the sector’s total cost base and therefore additional increases were not being considered in this budgetary cycle.

Of the total fund, €138m will support staffing costs and improve pay and conditions, €25m will cover administration, €20m will be used for non-staff overheads, and €38m for the employment of graduates.

As part of the scheme, negotiations are underway on new minimum rates of pay for childcare workers in an employment regulation order.

The Government has committed to increase investment in early learning and care and school age childcare to at least €1bn by 2028.

