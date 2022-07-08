Parents of three boys with incurable muscular disease announce death of their ‘adored’ son, Archie (16)

The parents of 16-year-old Archie Naughton - one of three siblings with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) - have announced the death of their “adored” son.

The teenager, from Roscommon, passed away yesterday and his funeral is to take place at Sacred Heart Church in Roscommon on Monday.

Archie’s two brothers, twins, George and Isaac, 12, also have DMD, a progressive neuromuscular disease which destroys muscle tissue.

In a death notice, the family wrote how Archie had died “in the care of the exceptional staff of the Coronary Care Unit at the Mater Hospital, Dublin at age 16.”

The young boy, had been, the notice detailed, “adored,” and he was the “irreplaceable eldest son of Paula and Padraic,” the “much loved brother to George and Isaac.”

“He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his grandmother Nana Kerr, his uncles, aunts, cousin, neighbours, school mates, his many good friends and by all those who supported him throughout his illness,” the notice continued.

Archie’s mother Paula Kerr Naughton spoke to the Irish Independent in the hours before her son passed away.

She told how her and Padraic had been praying for a miracle to prolong her son’s life.

The teenager had been in an extremely serious condition at the Mater, with his heart failing.

She told how her children were all diagnosed with DMD in November 2012 and that she knew the brothers would “eventually die.”

“The average global life expectancy is mid-20s but, unfortunately, children as young as six have died from heart failure caused by the disease,” she said.

According to Paula, DMD is the most common lethal genetic disorder diagnosed during early childhood. One in every 3,500 baby boys are born with DMD worldwide.

The parents, both nurses, have been caring for their sons, who are wheelchair users.

They have highlighted a need for the Taoiseach, the ministers responsible for health, disabilities, housing and youth, to help those with DMD in Ireland.

In the 10 years since the boys’ diagnosis, their parents fundraised to build a suitable home to accommodate three growing children in wheelchairs.

They received no funding from the State, and instead, thanks to the generosity of friends and strangers, they not only raised enough to build the house but also “hundreds of thousands of euro towards research”.

Paula also highlighted she wanted “drug companies to change the way they do business and for regulators to pull their finger out” to improve treatment of DMD.

The couple set up Join Our Boys to fundraise and highlight the condition. If you would like to find out more or donate, log onto: www.joinourboys.org