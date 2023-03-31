Parents of newborn Aaron feared he wouldn’t make it through the night, but now he’s nearly six

One of the artworks that will be on sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation next month

One of the artworks that will be on sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation next month

One of the artworks that will be on sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation next month

One of the artworks that will be on sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation next month

One of the artworks that will be on sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation next month

One of the artworks that will be on sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation next month

When Aaron Heffernan was born in June 2017, the prognosis was not good.

Mum Jessica, who also has nine-year-old daughter Megan with husband Gary, was full-term, but suspected something was wrong when she began getting abnormal pains in her stomach.

She was taken to the Rotunda Hospital from the family home in Blanchardstown, Dublin, and Aaron was born within moments of admission.

But Jessica knew something was not right.

“After he was born, they put him on my chest and Gary started screaming, ‘What’s wrong with him? He’s not the right colour’,” she said.

“He was blue, so they took him away from me and started resuscitation. It took 14 minutes to get him back and he was put straight into an incubator.”

Expand Close One of the artworks that will be on sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation next month / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of the artworks that will be on sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation next month

Aaron had suffered an extreme hypoxic episode due to a lack of oxygen to his brain and was having seizures. The outlook was bleak.

Four days later, Jessica and Gary were allowed to hold him for the first time, before receiving news no parent wants to hear.

Read More

“The doctors told us to call the whole family, that he wasn’t going to make it through the night,” Jessica said.

“We got him baptised the next day and they transferred him to Temple Street for an MRI. They made us sign a DNR [do not resuscitate] order because he’d been through so much.

“Afterwards, they sat us down and said, ‘There’s been so much damage done, we just don’t know how much’. I just kept saying, ‘But my son’s still alive’.”

Expand Close One of the artworks that will be on sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation next month / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of the artworks that will be on sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation next month

Against all odds, Aaron clung to life, and a week later the couple were told they could take him home.

Back in Blanchardstown, they were “all over the place” as they had to learn how to change Aaron’s feeding tubes and schedule his medications.

They had been told he might not make it through the year, but he will soon turn six.

With the support of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, the family have adjusted to the complicated needs of their little boy.

They were assigned a nurse, who Jessica said was a “godsend”, and they still get 20 hours of help every month.

Aaron, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, is non-verbal, and because of the risk of choking, needs help with eating. He mostly needs a wheelchair, but is learning to use a walker.

He attends the Central Remedial Clinic in Clontarf every day and is a big fan of Liverpool FC and Dublin GAA.

Expand Close One of the artworks that will be on sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation next month / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of the artworks that will be on sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation next month

“The help that Jack and Jill give us is essential because it’s the mental support as well,” Jessica said. “There’s no break, and when Jack and Jill come in, that’s when you get the break, to go off and do the shopping for an hour.

“It’s the small things that mean so much. They’re not just an organisation to us, they’re like family.

“He’s a determined little fighter, and despite all the odds stacked against him he’s thriving. I’m so proud of all he has achieved.”

The annual Incognito art sale to raise funds for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation will be launched today.

Scores of well-known artists have donated original pieces, each of which will be sold on April 26 for €65. The creator of the art will be revealed only after the sale.

Funds raised from the event will go towards nursing care and support for more than 400 children across Ireland. See incognito.ie for details.