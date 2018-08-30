Parents of murdered Jastine Valdez reveal details of poignant letter

Jastine Valdez wrote a poignant letter expressing her gratitude to her parents before she was brutally murdered.

The devoted daughter of Filipino expatriates Danilo (Danny) and Teresita (Tess) spoke of the love and respect she had for them and the sacrifices they made for her future.

Jastine's letter to her parents

"I don't know how to express the word 'I love you' right from the bottom of my heart cause words aren't enough to let you know how much I love and care for you," Jastine wrote.

"I'm so lucky that I have you as a part of my life; because of you I have overcome all the trials in my life. Without you my life now be a mess. You're always here to guide, protect and give all what I want.

"You sacrifice a lot for me to live and to be a part of this world," she said. "When I lose hope you were there to remind me that mistakes can make you a better person. And you still accept me despite of my failures and weaknesses."

She also thanked them for encouraging her to become a good role model and to strive hard in life.

"I can't promise but I will give my very best just to finish my studies and have a stable job in the future," she said.

She also thanked God for blessing her with Danny and Tess as her parents.

"I also want to thank Him 'up there' for giving me the best parents I ever wanted in my life," she wrote.

"I will prove to you that I will overcome the challenges that will come my way.

"You are my inspiration aside from God."

Jastine said they were the best parents in the whole wide world. She poignantly vowed to make her parents proud.

"Thank you for everything. I love you so much. But I tell you, I will make you really proud of me, 'the worst I can get now, the best I can get in the future," she wrote before signing off "your loving daughter Jastine".

Irish Independent