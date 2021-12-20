Parents of children aged five to 11 with a health condition are being invited to register for a first Covid-19 vaccine dose

Parents of children aged five to 11 who have a health condition that puts them at risk of severe illness from Covid-19, are being invited to register for a first dose of the Pfizer jab from December 28.

The HSE said the registration portal will also include children who are in the same household as someone with a person who has complex medical needs or who is immunocompromised .

A spokeswoman said: “This is being done to prioritise children who are most at risk from Covid-19, so that they can be protected and to protect vulnerable household contacts.”

Parents of all other children ages five to 11 will be invited later in January to register their children for vaccination.

It is expected the wider roll out to healthy children will start in the second week of January.

Yesterday, high risk children were the first to get the vaccine in children’s hospitals and paediatric units in hospitals across the country.

Apart from these high risk children all others will get the first of two doses in vaccination centres.

The HSE said dedicated clinics at the vaccination centres would be set up for children.

They will be encouraged to bring their favourite toy and will get stickers.

A video to be posted on hse.ie will show children what is involved.

Dr Lucy Jessop, of the National Immunisation Office, said they want parents to have time to read and discuss all the information we have about the vaccine.

"We know that parents have questions and concerns, and we also know that they want to get information from a trusted source like the HSE, their GP or other healthcare professionals,” she said.

“Registration for the vaccine will open shortly, with priority being placed on children who are more at risk from Covid-19.

"The vaccine is particularly recommended for children who have a health condition that puts them at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, or if they live with a child or an adult who has complex medical needs or is immunocompromised.

“For all other children in this age group, severe illness from Covid-19 is rare, but it can happen.”

She said the recommendation is that the benefits of vaccination are greater than the risks.

The benefits include avoiding getting Covid-19, and extra protection from the rare risks of serious illness from Covid-19.

She said the vaccine communications programme has supported people in Ireland to be informed and feel confidence in the vaccine and the protection it offers us all.

“Each phase of our communications campaign has been rooted in ongoing research and insights with channels and messages tailored to the group being invited at each stage.”

Parents and guardians can read this information on the HSE website.