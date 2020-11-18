Parents group rejects early Christmas break for schools

National Parents’ Council Post Primary (NPCPP) president Mai Fanning said it was important to retain as much normality as possible for students

A parents’ group has come out against the idea of schools closing early for Christmas.

Ms Fanning was commenting on the proposal from the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) for schools to close on Friday December 18, rather than the following Tuesday.

The TUI, which represents teachers in post-primary schools, put forward two reasons for its suggestion, including that it would act as morale booster after a difficult year .

The union said it would also allow a longer lead-in time for pupils and teachers to restrict movements before meeting elderly or vulnerable relatives at Christmas, should public health advice allow such family gatherings.

But Ms Fanning said she thought it would be important for children to stay in school for the normal calendar.

“The objective at beginning of the year was to get schools re-opened and back to normality as soon as possible,” she said.

“We must remember that coming up to Christmas is an important time for children in school. The season brings a lot, the camaraderie of the school community, getting into the Christmas spirit.”

Ms Fanning said seeing out the full term was also very important for exam classes, particularly the Leaving Cert class of 2021.

She said 6th years would be “heading into the mocks very shortly after Christmas, so in the lead up to Christmas it is important that they get as much time in class with teachers as they possibly can.”

The NPCPP president said she also thought teachers would want that because they were also looking at how they could cover the curriculum after the disruption caused by the lockdown in the spring.

