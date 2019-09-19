A family struggling to provide for the special needs of two autistic sons are now at risk of losing their home, the Dáil has been told.

A family struggling to provide for the special needs of two autistic sons are now at risk of losing their home, the Dáil has been told.

Parents 'could lose home' in battle to care for autistic sons

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin highlighted the difficulties faced by some families, especially those with autistic children, in getting school places at this time each year.

"Every year, 'ordinary' kids go back to school in September. Why is there always a problem for children with special needs to get school places?" Mr Martin asked the Taoiseach.

Mr Martin cited the case of parents Darren and Gillen Bolger-Milne whose story was told on RTÉ's 'Prime Time'.

They are under extreme pressure in caring for their autistic boys, Kyle and Ryan.

Mr Bolger-Milne, a bus driver, had been forced to cut his working hours, he said.

The Fianna Fáil leader said this put further pressure on the budget, causing them to fall into mortgage arrears and raising the risk of their home being repossessed.

In his reply, Leo Varadkar acknowledged the difficulties faced by individual parents and said he understood this specific case was being looked at by the Education Minister.

Mr Varadkar said there were three education options for special needs children: a place in a special class in an ordinary school; a place in a special school; or home education.

Mr Varadkar said provision for special needs had been tripled since 2011 with 10,000 places now available. There are now as many special needs assistants as gardaí and 13,000 special needs teachers.

He acknowledged there were still problems but insisted that good progress had been made in addressing the issue.

He added that almost €2bn was now being spent each year on special needs education -that was close to what was being spent on third level.

Irish Independent