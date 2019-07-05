Parents at bedside of girl (9) as gardai seek answers

Gardaí are continuing to investigate how a nine-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries at her home in north Dublin.

The Irish Independent understands one line of investigation is whether the child slipped on a pool of water and hit her head on the bathroom sink.

However, gardaí are probing all lines of enquiry, including whether she might have been assaulted.

Officers were called to the apartment in Sandy Road, Rush, at 10.20pm on Tuesday and carried out a full forensic examination as the girl was being treated for "very serious injuries".

Emergency services rushed to the property after the girl was found in the bathroom by a family member. The parents of the girl kept a bedside vigil last night, while gardaí continued to investigate the circumstances of the "extremely sensitive case".

Officers are investigating a number of possible causes of the injuries, including a potential assault or a fall.

The girl was transferred to Temple Street Hospital and gardaí were notified about the incident by ambulance personnel.

The Irish Independent understands the girl may have suffered other injuries in addition to those to the head. There have been no arrests and the investigation into the circumstances of the case is expected to be lengthy.

It's understood the family have a total of five children.

Irish Independent