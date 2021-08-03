| 14.9°C Dublin

Paramilitary intimidation led to 230 rehomings in Northern Ireland in last 12 months

At the weekend police confirmed they are investigating an incident in which a Catholic family were forced to flee from their home in east Belfast after a paramilitary threat. Photo: Charles McQuillan Expand

Allison Morris

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive has had to rehome 256 individuals or families forced to flee their home in the last 12 months because of intimidation.

Of those, almost all (230) were threatened by paramilitary organisations.

Despite lockdown the number of paramilitary threats increased from the previous 12 months, up slightly on the 212 threats accepted as genuine by the Housing Executive in 2019/2020.

