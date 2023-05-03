Paramedics expected to back strike action over bid to boost pay by €8,000

Siptu sector organiser Ted Kenny said he expected his members to back action up to and including going on strike. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA — © Brian Lawless

Up to 1,500 paramedics are expected to back strike action this week in a bid to advance a plan to increase their pay by at least €8,000 a year.

Siptu members employed by the National Ambulance Service (NAS) are balloting on industrial action.

The union claims the Department of Public Expenditure has blocked a plan to roll out a proposal that would see them moved to a higher pay scale and new roles created.

Siptu sector organiser Ted Kenny said he expected members to back action up to and including strikes.

He said notice of industrial action was likely to be served on the NAS the following week. ​

“This report has been sanctioned by the NAS and approved by the HSE,” he said.

He said the NAS should be fighting for its implementation.

Mr Kenny said the main issue at stake was the offer of an increase in pay to bring wages in line with other health workers, particularly by moving paramedics on to an enhanced pay scale for nurses.

He said this would be worth an average of about €8,000 a year.

Mr Kenny said there was no other option but a ballot because “no one is coming to the table to fund it”.

The NAS’s “Roles and Responsibilities” business case report says a proposed salary grade change from paramedic to nurse would affect 464 staff.

It says the total cost of the proposals to review grades and create new roles is €14.8m, the estimated average cost per employee is €9,824 and it would affect 1,507 staff.

The report says benefits include reduced “IR (industrial relations) exposure” and improved workforce attraction and retention for the NAS.

It says this would happen in a period where demand is expected to grow “by 100pc” over the coming years.

Mr Kenny said some of the cost would be offset by overtime being paid at the rate of “time and a half” rather than the current “double time”.

He denied the proposal would be a breach of the Building Momentum pay deal, which rules out cost-increasing claims because the proposal was offered by the ambulance service.

In response, a statement from the HSE said: “Following a WRC facilitated process, the National Ambulance Service (NAS) and trade union partners in Unite and SIPTU have worked in collaboration to address the recommendations of the ‘Review and Examination of current EMT, Paramedic and Advanced Paramedic roles in the National Ambulance Service'.

“The Report of that Review required the parties to develop 'recommendations on the appropriate grading structure including updated salary scales’.

“The current Building Momentum Pay Agreement is clear in that no sectoral or grade-based claims for improvement to pay and conditions will be considered for processing over the lifetime of this Agreement.

"In this context, the collaborative work and joint ‘recommendations on the appropriate grading structure including updated salary scales’ were presented through a business case for change jointly developed by Unite, SIPTU and the NAS.

“The joint developed Business Case, which has been endorsed by the HSE, was initially submitted to the Department of Health (DoH) in January 2023, with a view for referral to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) for potential inclusion in the next round national public sector pay discussions.

“In the meantime, the HSE will continue to work to advance the professionalisation agenda within NAS that also seeks to recognise the important work carried out by NAS staff throughout the past three years and in the ongoing implementation of Slaintecare.”