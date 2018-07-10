A man has been arrested after a paramedic was assaulted on a Dublin Bus this morning.

Paramedic assaulted on Dublin Bus while responding to call

The incident happened on the 41 bus on Abbey Street at around 7.40am.

Dublin Fire Brigade were called to assist a man, who then became aggressive and knocked the paramedic unconscious.

A garda spokeswoman said the man was later arrested and brought to Store Street garda station.

"DFB were called to assist to a male on a bus on Abbey Street this morning the 10th of July 2018 at approx. 7.40am," the statement said.

"Male became aggressive and assaulted the DFB paramedic. Gardai arrived and arrested male for public order and assault and was conveyed to Store Street Garda Station."

Online Editors