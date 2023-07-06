Pantomime stalwart Alan Hughes hits out at RTÉ’s ‘bonkers’ expectations for Toy Show The Musical

Producer says broadcaster held unfair advantage entering market with ‘Toy Show The Musical’

Pantomime producer Alan Hughes said it was “bonkers” of RTÉ to expect such a high return on a new musical.

It emerged yesterday that RTÉ had invested €2.7m in the ill-fated Toy Show The Musical and lost €2.2m.

A total of just 11,044 tickets were sold for the show – a further 9,218 were given away as complimentary passes, for guests or competition winners.

Last year, Hughes spoke about the unfair advantage RTÉ had in the theatrical marketplace because it had been able to advertise the musical across all its channels.

He said this was something that would cost independent theatre producers a significant amount.

“I was very vocal about this last year. I thought the whole thing was unfair. We had just come out of Covid and the market at Christmas is very saturated anyway. I felt that the way they weighed in last year was unfair on productions companies, and producers and shows that have been in the Christmas market for years,” said Hughes.

“Of course, they are entitled to make commercial decisions like that, but I just felt the timing was very unfair on those productions who had just come out of Covid and were struggling to recreate a market to get their shows back up... and the fact that RTÉ had that advertising might behind them.”

Hughes said he paid tens of thousands of euro to RTÉ for radio ads over the years to help advertise his shows.

He is currently in dispute regarding payment for advertisement for his pantomime last year. “I paid up to €40,000 for advertising on RTÉ and they were playing their ad against my ad... and I was absolutely furious. It was bad competition rules.”

He also said it was a “gross misjudgment” to think that a new musical with no star performers would get over 80pc-capacity audiences.

“I am surprised that they only sold 11,000 tickets. I thought they would have got a bigger audience. A lot of shows sell on word of mouth and I think people heard that the show didn’t get great reviews. The Convention Centre is not a cheap venue to hire, and their projection of getting 80pc box office in year one on a new musical was totally pie in the sky.

“On year one to get 80pc box office? It’s not realistic. Someone in there either didn’t have a clue or no theatre experience.”

Hughes thinks the decision to invest so much of the taxpayers’ money was a poor decision.

“If you are going to put on a show on that budget it needs to be spectacular,” he said. “And for the board to sign off on it? When it’s not your own money, you can walk away – whereas me and Karl [Broderick, partner] we would be bankrupt if that was us.”