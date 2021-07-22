Panti Bliss to keep her pubs closed until staff are vaccinated despite indoor dining reopening on Monday

PUBLICAN Panti Bliss has said she will not be reopening either of her pubs until all her staff are vaccinated.

The owner of Panti Bar and Pennylane in Dublin announced on social media yesterday that he will not be reopening his indoor dining service in order to protect his unvaccinated staff.

The performer, also known as Rory O’Neill, has made the decision in light of the Government's ruling to reopen indoor dining on Monday, July 26.

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, O’Neill said: “I’m fully vaccinated and reasonably fit and healthy so I’m pretty relaxed about it personally but I don’t want to make that decision for the young staff that we have working for us and obviously in our bars along with most hospitality venues the staff tend to be very young and very few of them have been fully vaccinated yet.”

O’Neill acknowledged that he was lucky as his premises has space for outdoor dining.

“We are also very lucky that Dublin City Council pedestrianised Capel Street at the weekends, so we do have some outdoor space now and with the weather as it has been it’s been successful, we’ve been doing well. So, for us it was a relatively easy decision to say we’ll wait a few more weeks until everyone is vaccinated,” he said.

“We’re still of course really looking forward to eventually being able to open indoors again.”

O’Neill added that he does understand that not all business owners will have the ability to provide outdoor dining.

“So, we do want to get back to it but for us in our situation we felt this is the best decision for now but I’ve great sympathy for bars who are still closed because they don’t have outdoor space,” he said.

The response to O’Neill's social media post has been “overwhelmingly positive” he said.