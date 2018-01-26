A witness described the panic inside the National Boxing Stadium this evening after shots were fired outside.

A witness described the panic inside the National Boxing Stadium this evening after shots were fired outside.

'Panic' in crowded National Boxing Stadium as shots fired outside

Gardaí attended the scene of a shooting in Dublin city on Friday night in which it is understood two people sustained injuries.

The incident occurred on the South Circular Road shortly before 10pm. One victim is understood to be a Hutch associate aged in his forties, and well-known to gardaí.

Scene of shooting on Dublin's South Circular Road. Photo; Kyran O'Brien

He sustained gunshot wounds to his leg and his injuries are not believed to be serious. Dublin Fire Brigade also treated another person at the scene. It is understood this individual was an innocent bystander and did not receive serious injuries.

Scene of shooting on Dublin's South Circular Road. Photo; Kyran O'Brien

A witness who was in the nearby National Boxing Stadium said people "began to run panicking" when they heard of the shots. "Some people were panicking and running, people ran from one side of the stage to the other.

"I'm in the dark as to what happened, but shots were fired outside the stadium. The National Stadium is hosting an U-18s and U-22s boxing finals this weekend.

Gardaí are now investigating the incident and say they are treating it as attempted murder.

Online Editors