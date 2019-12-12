Panic attack hits Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh as he is questioned by UK police
Gangland criminal Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh had to be hospitalised after suffering a suspected "severe" panic attack when English police questioned him about major drugs, firearms and money laundering offences.
The 51-year-old Kinahan cartel 'general' was arrested in an English prison on Tuesday morning and brought to a police station where he "took ill" and had to be taken away in an ambulance.
It is understood he was back in police custody being questioned about the offences last night and senior sources told the Irish Independent "it is very likely" he could face charges in relation to the massive investigation.
"There were fears he was going to do a Cyril McGuinness on it but Kavanagh seems to be OK," a source said referring to the gangster nicknamed 'Dublin Jimmy' who died of a heart attack when police raided his Derby hideout last month.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Detectives from the Garda's Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) and the British National Crime Agency (NCA) have been investigating Kavanagh for a number of years.
As part of the same operation a 61-year-old man described as Kavanagh's "passport donor" was arrested at his Finglas home on Tuesday.
"This individual, who is frankly down on his luck, is suspected of providing his personal details for a few quid so that they could be used on a passport which enabled Kavanagh to travel the world," a senior source explained.
"'Bomber's picture was on the Irish passport but all the other details related to the arrested 61-year-old."
The Finglas man was released from custody without charge on Tuesday night in an investigation which gardaí described as "the suspected procurement, by persons associated with particular organised crime groups, of genuine Irish passports through fraudulent means".
Yesterday gardaí confirmed this arrest at Mountjoy garda station was part of the same international investigation which led to two Dubliners considered as Kavanagh's "right-hand men" being charged with serious offences in the UK.
The NCA released details of their charges in a press statement.
"Two Irish nationals have been charged with conspiring to import class A and B drugs, conspiracy to import prohibited weapons and money laundering, as part of a National Crime Agency investigation," it said.
"Gary Vickery (36), of Tamworth, Staffordshire, and Daniel Canning (41), from Walkinstown, Dublin, were arrested by NCA officers on Tuesday, December 10 in Staffordshire.
"The allegations relate to a seizure of cannabis and cocaine at Dover in October 2017 and the subsequent recovery of a firearm at a property in the West Midlands.
"The pair were charged with conspiracy to import class A and B drugs, conspiracy to import prohibited weapons (firearms), possession of firearms and ammunition for sale or transfer, and money laundering.
"They will appear at Cannock Magistrates' Court [Staffordshire] on January 10, 2020."
NCA branch operations manager Tudor Thomas said the investigation involved close co-operation with gardaí.
He added: "We are determined to work together to target suspected organised criminality impacting communities on both sides of the Irish Sea."
Irish Independent