Gangland criminal Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh had to be hospitalised after suffering a suspected "severe" panic attack when English police questioned him about major drugs, firearms and money laundering offences.

Panic attack hits Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh as he is questioned by UK police

The 51-year-old Kinahan cartel 'general' was arrested in an English prison on Tuesday morning and brought to a police station where he "took ill" and had to be taken away in an ambulance.

It is understood he was back in police custody being questioned about the offences last night and senior sources told the Irish Independent "it is very likely" he could face charges in relation to the massive investigation.

"There were fears he was going to do a Cyril McGuinness on it but Kavanagh seems to be OK," a source said referring to the gangster nicknamed 'Dublin Jimmy' who died of a heart attack when police raided his Derby hideout last month.

