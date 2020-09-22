Pandemic unemployment payments may be needed for 'much longer than we expected,' Dáil told

THE Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) may be needed "for much longer than we expected" and its future needs to be examined ahead of the Budget, the Dáil has been told.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys made the remarks as she poured cold water on suggestions that the PUP should be restored to the former €350-per-week rate for workers in the entertainment sector.

She said it wouldn't be fair to do this while applying cuts to the rates for the 97pc of recipients from other industries.

Ms Humphreys told the Dáil: "Covid will be with us for some time. The Budget is in three weeks and we need to examine the next steps and future of PUP as part of budgetary process.

"It could well be that we may need to keep PUP open for much longer than we expected and that makes it all the more important that the rates of payment are sustainable."

Ms Humphreys was responding to Dáil questions from Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon and Labour's Seán Sherlock.

The top rate of the PUP was last week cut from €350-per-week to a rate of €300 for people who earned above that sum prior to losing their job during the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Sherlock asked Ms Humphreys if she has considered restoring the previous payment levels for workers in the entertainment and events sector.

Ms Humphreys said that the PUP is now being paid at €300, €250 and €200-per week to recipients based on their prior earnings.

She said the cuts that took effect on September 17 were made so that the scheme could be extended until the end of March next year while also "being mindful of the cost to the State".

Ms Humphreys said: "While we can borrow money now ultimately these borrowings will have to be repaid by young people and future generations of workers."

She argued that the new rates are a fair way to make "the necessary adjustments" while facilitating the extension of the scheme into next year.

She said she also secured Government approval to keep the scheme open for new applicants unit "at least the end of the year" which means that workers who lose their jobs due to new restrictions will be able to avail of it.

Ms Humphreys said the new rates apply to all recipients and added: "I do not think it would be fair to make exceptions for those who have previously worked in the arts or entertainment sector while applying the changes to over 97pc of recipients who have worked in other sectors."

Mr Sherlock said the impact of the pandemic on the entertainment industry has been "devastating" and there is no time line for the return of those jobs which is what his party is "constantly making the case" on their behalf.

He said that if the minister is "not of a mind" to restore the higher PUP rate there should be a package of supports for the industry that "directly goes into people’s houses in a way that sustains them".

Ms Humphreys pointed to the establishment of a taskforce for the recovery of the arts and culture sector and additional funding of more than €140m for the industry.

She said "We will continue to engage with that sector. I absolutely understand the difficult situation they’re in because these people want to go back to work."

Mr Gannon said that the pre-Covid earnings for someone in the entertainment industry would have been "very different" to what they may have been earning if the summer festivals had gone ahead.

He said Electric Picnic is worth €36m to Ireland each year and asked: “in the absence of actually appropriately funding this sector are you confident these events would be able to go ahead next year?"

Ms Humphreys said: "we have been trying to be as fair as possible. PUP is extended until at least next April. It also remains open for applications."

Online Editors