Pandemic Unemployment Payment to close for new entrants from midnight tonight

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment will close to new entrants after 16 months in operation.

People made unemployed after today must apply for either the Jobseeker’s Allowance or Jobseeker’s Benefit to the Department of Social Protection (DSP).

More than 221,000 people are availing of the PUP as of this week, the DSP confirmed, as 6,900 closed their payment in the last week as they returned to work. There are also 175,000 people on the Live Register.

The PUP scheme was due to close on June 30, but Government decided to extend it for a week when the delay to indoor dining was confirmed.

Close to 600,000 people were receiving the PUP at its highest point in May 2020 but this figure has steadily declined in 2021.

The initial payment of €350 was tapered to reflect earnings before the pandemic with the payment due to be cut from its max value of €350 down to €300 to €250 and then to €203 depending on the person’s current rate.

Anyone currently on the €250 or €203 level of PUP will see their payment switch to the Jobseekers’ Payment of €203 by September 14.

The PUP scheme is due to be discontinued in February 2022, with all remaining recipients then switching to a Jobseekers’ payment.

The cost of the PUP to the State was over €6bn in the first 12 months.

