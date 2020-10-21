Pandemic leads to ‘supply issue’ of floating widgets in cans of Guinness

The pandemic has led to a shortage of floating widgets in cans of Guinness, resulting in a “supply issue”, according to Diageo.

Guinness brewers have encountered an issue in the supply of the floating widgets, which help in the formation of the head on the stout when pouring the drink.

24-can slabs of Guinness will temporarily have a fixed widget in a smaller can of 470ml as opposed to the usual 500ml.

Diageo, which manufactures the famous stout, said that it expects to have floating widgets back early next year.

“The Covid-19 situation has created many challenges for all types of businesses and the brewery is no different. Thankfully, our brewing operations have held up very well, but we have encountered a supply issue with our floating widgets for Guinness Draught in a can,” said a spokesperson.

“As a temporary measure, we reverted to a fixed widget system in some of our can formats until production of the floating widget returns.”

Floating widgets in 500ml cans are still available in 8-can packs.

The spokesperson said that the Guinness will taste exactly the same.

“This temporary change was made simply to ensure the supply of Guinness Draught in a can – it contains exactly the same Guinness, just in a different can format.

“Pricing remains at the discretion of the retailer.”

A segment on RTÉ’s Liveline this afternoon heard loyal Guinness drinkers who discovered the floating widget had disappeared from their 24 can slabs.

“Saturday night is steak night in our house,” said a caller named Sean.

“Poured it, no widget, no sound, no head, looked flat, tasted awful, I assumed it was a dud, and I thought I’ll have to get another one, and second one, same thing.

“I shook the can, the widget was stuck to the bottom,” he said.

Peter had the same experience last weekend: “That happened to me as well on Saturday night”.

“I’ve been drinking Guinness for the past 35 years, a life subscriber.”

He said that he had bought the slab at a reduced price.

“Had I known there was no widget in it, no matter what price it was, I wouldn’t have bought it.

A third caller, Dave Dunne, said that the missing 30ml is a “mouthful” and in a slab of 24 cans, adds up to “24 mouthfuls”.

“I didn’t realise till I bought them that they were the small cans and they poured very very badly, with a tiny collar

“Someone says to me, it wasn’t dancing in the glass at all, it was like a vicar’s collar,” he added.

