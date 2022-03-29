Pandemic-hit travel agents to receive funding from new €10m Government scheme

Pandemic-hit travel agents who are now also being affected by the war in Ukraine will be able to receive funding as part of a €10m scheme.

Cabinet ministers will today sign off on a Government scheme which will help to save 3,000 jobs in the sector.

Travel agents will have to prove that they are trading 25pc below 2019 levels to avail of funding, which will be subject to a cap per month which will be calculated as a percentage of the average turnover in 2019.

There will be two payment rounds, with applications to open from next week for five months.

Junior travel minister Hildegarde Naughton will bring details of the scheme to her Cabinet colleagues today, with payments to begin from May.

The funding will help travel agents to pay business-related non-payroll costs while the sector recovers from the pandemic.

A total of 12 travel firms have ceased trading in the period since March 2020.

If a travel company fails and its own insolvency insurance and bonds are insufficient, under the EU Package Travel Directive, the State is ultimately liable for the cost of repatriations and refunds.

“The scheme will help reduce the risk of insolvency and also serve to reduce the financial exposure to the Exchequer,” said a Government source.

The 3,000 jobs are “well-distributed” across the country, with most operators being small proprietor-run family businesses.

Since June 2021, the sector no longer qualified for Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS).

“The sector has reported that recent events such as the invasion of Ukraine have impacted consumer confidence in overseas travel,” said the source.