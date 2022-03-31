Pandemic has been especially hard on those living with Parkinson’s Disease

The pandemic has been hard on people living with Parkinson’s Disease –many of whom have deteriorated due to fears over attending appointments. Stock image

The ongoing pandemic has been especially hard on people living with Parkinson’s Disease –many of whom have deteriorated due to fears over attending medical and physiotherapy appointments, according to the head of the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

So to help them get back on track, the association will be reaching out to its members during Parkinson’s Awareness Week running from April 4 to April 11 – World Parkinson’s Awareness Day - and will be providing on-line classes and information sessions on topics like chair yoga, seated exercise, and singing sessions, according to CEO Paula Gilmore.

“Calls to our helpline have doubled, although services are gradually reopening with face-to-face meetings. Many of our members are too nervous and fearful to attend classes and medical appointments. Many people with Parkinson’s have physically disimproved and are falling more as a result of not attending exercise classes or physiotherapy,” she said.

Read More

The pandemic has also taken its toll on the mental health of some of the thousands of people in Ireland living with the disease, said Dee Daly, a psychotherapist with the association.

“There has been a definite increase in anxiety, low mood and panic attacks among people with Parkinson's. It's exacerbated by not having access to exercise or the outdoors whether because of Covid-19 or being fearful. This can become a vicious cycle.”

To help them cope with both the physical and psychological challenges thrown up by Covid-19, the association will also be hosting online nursing clinics and strategies “for dealing with low mood, as well as providing up-to-date information on a wide range of relevant topics,” she added.

And while some members may have limited IT skills, Ms Gilmore urged them to get in touch with the association.

“Parkinson’s Association of Ireland is here to help and we would encourage anyone who has been diagnosed or know someone who has been diagnosed to connect with us so that we can offer a listening ear and support you,” she said.

Meanwhile, Professor Richard Walsh, a renowned neurologist will be the guest speaker at the association’s online conference on April 9, the aim of which is to raise awareness of the neurological condition and supports for the incurable disease which can be managed through early diagnosis.

Prof Walsh will discuss new advances in the management of Parkinson’s Disease and the role of deep brain stimulation while Emma O’Shea from the School of Medicine at University College Cork will present initial findings from her Parkinson’s Disease mapping project during the online conference running from 2pm to 5:30pm.

"There is so much we can do to improve the health and quality of life of people living with Parkinson’s. Results to date highlight the need for more clinics, more Parkinson's disease specialist nurses nationwide and greater access to a multidisciplinary team for people with Parkinson’s,” according to Ms O’Shea.

Visit www.parkinsons.ie to find out more about the organisation.