Pandemic brought neighbours closer together, but one in six don’t trust neighbours at all – survey

Resident of Canon Mooney Gardens Michael Larkin organised a game of social distance bingo at his flat complex during lockdown, with his 14-year-old DJ daughter Hollie, and his niece Jodie.

Almost half of the public would trust their immediate neighbour with a key to their home as the pandemic brought neighbours closer together, a survey from Aviva has revealed.

The survey conducted by iReach on over 1,200 people nationwide revealed that improved relationships with our neighbours has been a positive consequence of the pandemic, while more than seven in 10 people feel that knowing their neighbours makes us happier, more secure and promotes a greater sense of community.

More than half (51pc) said they were close friends with their neighbours, the survey revealed while 44pc of respondents said they’d trust their nearest neighbour with a spare key to their home.

Four in ten would allow their neighbours to look after their home while on holiday. Interestingly, only a quarter (25pc) would allow their neighbours to tend to their pets while on holiday.

Only 13pc would trust their neighbours to mind their children while one in six (17pc) people admitted they do not trust their neighbours at all.

“It’s interesting to see that even before the pandemic hit and forced us to spend probably more time than ever before in our neighbourhood, over half of respondents said they saw their neighbours as close friends (51pc), with more men (54pc) than women (47pc) likely to feel this way,” Billy Shannon of Aviva said.

“Those aged 55+ were most likely to class their neighbours as good friends (64pc), which is easy to understand given that many of these people will have lived in the same place for 20, 30, or perhaps even 40+ years.

“But regardless of how close we were before, it seems that the various lockdowns we have experienced in the last 18 months have actually brought communities closer together, with 42pc of survey participants saying their relations with neighbours have improved to varying degrees on the back of the pandemic.

“Those in the 35 – 44 age brackets (46pc) were most likely to have experienced this positive development, while women were less likely than men to express this sentiment – with 60pc of women saying there was either no change or relations had disimproved, compared to 57pc of men feeling the same,” Mr Shannon said.