Pandemic bonus payment of up to €1,000 for healthcare workers in private nursing homes and hospices ‘being progressed’

The pandemic bonus payment of up to €1,000 for healthcare workers in private nursing homes and hospices, which suffered some of the worst impacts of Covid-19, is being progressed and will be announced by the Department of Health in due course, the HSE said today.

A spokesman said that it has already issued the circular giving effect to the payment for the wider health service including hospitals .

Managers at site location level are currently working on implementation of the payment as soon as practicable, he added.

Earlier, Tadhg Daly, chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland said “Five months on from its announcement, confusion and unwarranted delay still presents regarding the pandemic payment to nursing home and healthcare staff.

“These staff were the frontline of an unprecedented health emergency which took great toll on their wellbeing as they valiantly strived to protect the most vulnerable from the pandemic.

“There is pressing requirement for the Government to expedite the rollout of the payment to quell the frustration that has emerged amongst frontline workers due to the excessive delay in administering the payment.”

In the wider health service there is also frustration at the rate at which the bonus is being paid.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) said that it differs across the country with some areas better than others.

It has successfully argued for as little bureaucracy as possible. Nurse managers have to calculate how much an individual nurse is due based on their length of time on the frontline during the pandemic.

To date among acute hospitals Beaumont and Waterford have paid their staff the bonus but others are saying the HSE has yet to release the extra funding.

The value to each eligible employee is based on their contracted hours in that time.