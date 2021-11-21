Pandemic and soaring cost of living lead to record number of calls for help to St Vincent de Paul

St Vincent de Paul national president Rose McGowan launches the charity's Annual Appeal with Emily Moylan (8) and Adam O'Meara (5), both from Dublin.

St Vincent de Paul fears the number of requests for its help could reach an all-time high of close to 200,000 by the end of December.

The charity said the economic impact of the pandemic and the soaring cost of living has lead to a record number of calls for assistance.

As a result it has urged the Irish public to donate generously as it launched its annual appeal today.

SVP national president Rose McGowan said: “We are once again appealing to the nation to help us assist the thousands of people who are struggling on inadequate incomes,” she said.

She said the theme of this year’s appeal, Impossible Choices, reflects the reality of thousands of people who are struggling to make ends meet.

A Red C poll commissioned earlier this year by the charity found that a “significant proportion of Irish society are facing a multitude of financial pressures due to the pandemic”.

Read More

Loss of income due to job losses as a result of the pandemic and its restrictions, increased household expenditure on everyday essentials, the erosion of savings in order to meet ordinary living expenses are just some of the issues faced by struggling families.

People are also falling behind on bills and being forced to cut back on essentials like food, heating and electricity. One-in-four people reported cutting back on food and utilities due to the pandemic and almost one-in-10 tenants reported falling behind on their rent, the poll revealed.

The escalating cost of rent, energy and petrol and soaring inflation on living expenses has only exacerbated the problem, Ms McGowan said.

“We are facing a perfect storm for families contending with a cost-of-living crisis on multiple fronts. Energy prices are soaring, we are seeing rents rise well beyond what people can afford and increasing transport costs are also putting pressure on low-income households.

“We are deeply concerned that during the coming months this crisis will come to a head as households are unable to find extra room in the budget for escalating energy costs,” she said.

In order to help those people turning to the SVP for assistance, the charity urgently needs support from the public, she said.

“We are appealing for donations to be made locally, online or over the phone that will help people through this winter and into the new year.”

Donations can be made online at www.svp.ie or over the phone by ringing 0818 176 176 (ROI) or 028 9075 0161 (NI).

Donations can also be made by post to SVP, PO Box 1234, Dublin 1, cheques made payable to ‘Society of St. Vincent de Paul’ or direct to a regional office.

Blue envelopes will also be distributed in newspapers, at churches and delivered to homes throughout the country while various retailers like Arnotts, Brown Thomas and Eurospar are also running their own appeals to assist the charity.