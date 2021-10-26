Pair rescued from sandbank after getting cut off by tide on beach

| 12.1°C Dublin

Allison Bray

A man and a woman out for a walk on a beach in north Co Dublin on Monday evening had to be rescued after they were cut off by the tide.

The pair became disoriented in the dark and lost their way when they were walking along the estuary between Portmarnock and Baldoyle and rang 999 for help.

The Coast Guard rescue helicopter 116 – which was doing a training session in the area – was alerted after the Coast Guard received the call shortly after 7.30pm last night.

However rescuers from the Howth Coast Guard were able to wade into the water and retrieve the pair from a sandbank without having to task the helicopter.

The pair did not require any medical attention following the incident, according to a Coast Guard official.

