Pair arrested after heroin worth €2.1m discovered in luggage at airport arrivals

A man and woman have been arrested after €2.1m worth of heroin was discovered in luggage at Dublin Airport.

A man and woman have been arrested after €2.1m worth of heroin was discovered in luggage at Dublin Airport.

Gardaí and Revenue officers detained the pair after the woman, who was accompanied by a young child, was met by the man in the arrivals hall at the airport.

A total of 15kg of heroin was discovered in her luggage. It has an estimated street value of €2.1m.

The incident occurred yesterday and the intelligence-led operation involved gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and officers from Revenue's Customs Service.

All individuals were non Irish nationals and the woman and young child had just arrived from Lahore, Pakistan.

Both the male (aged in his thirties) and female (aged in her fifties) were arrested by Gardai and are currently detained at Ballymun Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Online Editors