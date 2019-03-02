Painting of vulture appears opposite Ulster Bank HQ

A large painting of a vulture was spotted across the street from Ulster Bank Headquarters in George’s Quay last Thursday.

The artwork appeared on the wall on the corner of Gloucester St and Moss St in Dublin city centre.

It was painted by a group of artists named ‘Subset’, who explained that the painting took three hours and 22 artists to fully finish.

“We painted the piece to spark conversation regarding the impact of Vulture Funds on our country,” the group told Independent.ie.

“The location was chosen due to its proximity to Ulster Bank HQ. There are 22 members of SUBSET and as with all of our work the full crew were involved in some manner,” the group added.

Subset also stated that it ‘might’ have other plans for similar paintings relating to vulture funds across the city.

According to the group’s Patreon page, they are a ‘group of artists, from various fields, exploring several mediums’.

It also states that they hope to ‘transform cities into open-air galleries, to create public art for communities’.

The group stated said that they have ‘hundreds’ of paintings across Dublin city, as well as other Irish cities, but did not specify which ones.

This is not the first time that Subset have used art as a commentary on society, as the group have pieces across the city about climate change, mother and baby homes and homelessness.

Ulster Bank received criticism last year when it sold 5,200 mortgages to a vulture fund.

Ulster Bank did not respond to requests for comment at time of publication.

