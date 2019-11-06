'Pain of bleach was excruciating, - they carved QIH into my chest' - Kevin Lunney

The Co Fermanagh businessman's abduction hit the headlines in September after he was found bleeding on a remote roadside after being dumped in Co Cavan.

Criminals targeting Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) executives are believed to have been behind the attack.

Mr Lunney (50), told BBC Northern Ireland's 'Spotlight' programme how he was bundled into a car boot at knifepoint by a gang of three men.

"It was a beautiful evening and I was thinking maybe I should cut the lawn... came up the lane as usual, looking forward to seeing the kids, then noticed two-thirds of the way up the lane a white car just ahead," he said.

"There wouldn't normally be a strange car on my lane, so I stopped my jeep about 20 yards back thinking they'll either move off ... next thing I was aware of, they had put the car into reverse at high speed towards me and smashed into me.

"I could see two guys jumping out, hit the button [to lock the doors] and tried to get the phone out of the pocket. I wasn't able to get the phone open - probably panicking, I guess - next thing was the two side windows came in, they dragged me out on to the road.

"A third person put a Stanley knife up to my neck, he was saying: 'Get into that.' I was still resisting, he said: 'If you don't get into that, we are going to kill you'."

Mr Lunney was forced into the boot but made an attempt to escape, opening it from inside.

"I went to jump but I hadn't realised that the third guy inside the car had taken the seats down so he had come into the boot on his belly and had caught my right foot. I went to jump and he caught me by the right foot, so I kind of fell back into the boot," he said.

He was in the boot again when he overheard one of his captors talking on the phone, addressing someone as "boss".

Later, they placed a hood over his head before leading him into a horsebox.

His captors then told him they wanted him to resign from QIH, which he agreed to before the torture started.

"One of them started with the Stanley knife on each of my fingers... he started to run the Stanley knife under each nail quite hard and deep so each of them were bleeding a bit, deep enough that it was sore and painful," he said.

Mr Lunney became tearful as he recalled praying and thinking about whether he would see his wife Bronagh or their six children again.

The captors then poured bleach over Mr Lunney.

"That was very, very sore [because of the cuts] then he started with a cloth and started to rub my hands which were tied, rubbed them and rubbed them, really, really hard, and that was agony with the bleach," he said.

They cut his clothes off leaving him with multiple cuts and wearing only his underwear before pouring the bleach over his body.

"It was excruciating, the pain of the bleach - I was screaming, I think. Then they pulled me up and somebody said: 'Have you done his face.' Next thing there was a squirt of bleach in my face, into my eyes... there was a lot of fumes, I started to cough and almost passed out," he said.

At this point, they told him again to resign from QIH, as well as the other directors.

"I said: 'I'll tell them to resign'. He said a number of times, 'We know you, we have been watching you.' At one stage he said: 'We have been watching you, we have seen you with your little daughter with the GAA top and you are going to do what we say.'

"Then he said: 'OK we believe you, but if you don't we'll be back, for you and all the family and everybody's family.'"

Mr Lunney said his captors told him they "had to rough him up".

"He says: 'Hold out your leg'... next thing was he hit it... I think it was a either a baseball bat or a short fence post, and I heard it breaking and I roared, the pain was awful," he said.

"He said to the other guy holding the torch, 'Did that snap?' He said no so he immediately hit it again, same place or close, and it was a hundred times worse the second time."

Mr Lunney's leg was broken in two places before the men used the knife to slash both sides of his face and carved QIH into his chest. He has since grown a beard to hide his facial scars.

"He said: 'Now we have to mark you as well.' I didn't know what that meant. He said: 'Give me your face,' He took the Stanley knife and just went five, six scrapes down each side of the face so I started to bleed.

"He said: 'Just so you remember', he put QIH on my chest with the Stanley knife."

Mr Lunney was then dumped on the side of a road and warned not to speak to gardaí.

After the van drove off, he dragged himself up the road towards a house when he heard a tractor coming and raised the alarm.

The QIH directors said last Friday was the first day in the five years since QIH was established that they were not exposed to "intimidatory signage or defamatory Facebook pages".

However, in a statement released yesterday, they said they and their families continued to "live in fear".

They said they were putting their trust in the PSNI and Garda but needed to see the perpetrators "and more importantly the paymaster brought to justice in the short term".

