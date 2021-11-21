A younger sister of shamed rugby star Davy Tweed says she still lives in fear of her paedophile brother - three weeks after he died.

"Even though he's gone, I still have that fear. I've received many threats in the past two years," said 59-year-old mum-of-two Hazel McAllister.

"This type of thing has been going on in this country for years, with family members, uncles, whatever."

She added: "The kids were just too scared to say anything."

The Irish rugby international, unionist politician and prominent Orangeman died three weeks ago in a single-vehicle motorbike crash on the north Antrim coast.

Last week, five of his daughters set aside their right to anonymity to reveal the truth about the man they branded 'The Tweedophile'.

Hazel McAllister was one of 10 Tweed siblings raised on the family pig farm at Galdanagh Road, outside Dunloy.

Read More

She was nearly three years younger than her rugby star brother.

But when Tweed was released from prison five years ago, the very thought of him being back on the streets sparked complete panic in Hazel.

"There are certain things I can't say," said Hazel.

"But I never went to the funeral. It would have brought me too much stress.

"I know you probably want to know a lot of the stories about him. There are lots of things still to come out. But now that he's dead, is it really necessary that it comes out?

"One of my beliefs is certain - and I know a lot of families will disagree with me on this - but if somebody's done wrong, you don't support them."

A committed Christian, Hazel continued: "If you turn round and admit that you've done wrong in the sight of God and you ask God to forgive you and say in front of the people, 'I've done wrong', then that's different.

"I don't agree with people who say you'll have to answer to God, because we are living on the Earth," said Hazel.

And referring to Tweed's denial in court that he was a serial paedophile, Hazel said: "That is the type of paedophiles. They will not confess or admit.

"Because once they confess to abusing one person, it can open the floodgates for the rest."

Speaking at her Ballymoney home, Hazel said she believed Tweed should have been given a much stiffer sentence when he appeared before the courts.

She also opened up about ongoing threats being directed at her.

She believes those behind a campaign of intimidation may be connected to friends of her brother.

"Over the last couple of years I've received many threats from people I don't even know."

She said she was unaware if the police had questioned her brother or anyone else connected to him about it. "I don't have a police case at the minute and I don't know if I ever will have."

She added: "I'm in the dark with everything regarding that."

Hazel said she had no contact with her brother since his release from prison five years ago.

Nevertheless, she was able to reveal Tweed broke his neck in the crash three weeks ago.

"I heard he passed two cars and wanted to pass a third, but when he pulled out there was a car coming in the opposite direction.

"He had to manoeuvre back inside, but as he did so, he lost control of the bike and ended up in a field with a broken neck.

"He should still be in jail for what he did. When you think about it, people in jail are treated better than people who are struggling."

Tweed, played 30 times for Ulster and four times for Ireland.

He appeared in court twice on serious child sex abuse charges.

He was acquitted in the first trial. But in 2012 he was sent to jail for eight years when he was convicted of 13 gross indecency and other related charges.

A judge ordered Tweed to spend four years in jail before being released on licence.

But just days before his time behind bars was up, the Court of Appeal ruled that the trial judge hadn't fully explained a bad character clause to the jury and Tweed was released when the judges quashed his conviction.

The victims have said they were not in favour of a retrial because Tweed would not have spent more time behind bars.

Read More



