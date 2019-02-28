A convicted paedophile posed as his 18-year-old son on Facebook to lure schoolgirls from around the world to engage in sexually explicit conversations with him on Messenger.

The man from Loughrea, Co. Galway, used a photograph of his son in his Debs suit as his own profile picture when setting up his fake Facebook page, so he could pose as a schoolboy to attract unsuspecting schoolgirls.

He said he encouraged the 'chats' with the children for his own sexual gratification, enjoying the power and control it gave him over his young victims.

The father of one pleaded guilty last year to two separate charges involving the sexual exploitation of two of the children and was granted bail pending his sentence hearing today.

The first charge related to the sexual exploitation of a then 15-year-old intellectually vulnerable girl at a place or places unknown within the State on dates between November 18 and November 24, 2016.

The second charge involved a then 13-year-old girl, on dates between November 26 and 30, 2016.

Detective Ronan Leonard told the sentence hearing the offences came to light on November 25, 2016 when the first girl went to her local Garda Station with her parents, who were "in a very distressed state".

They were concerned by conversations their vulnerable daughter had been having on Facebook Messenger with what they believed was a teenage boy.

The girl's parents had not allowed her to open a Facebook account due to her vulnerability, but she had used her school iPad to create a fake Facebook page for herself under a different name.

She had made a 'friend request' to the individual believing he was the boy in his profile picture, dressed in his Debs suit.

Det. Leonard said he examined the iPad and discovered very sexually explicit messages from the accused to the girl.

He was easily located in Loughrea from his profile details, he was arrested and his phone and other internet devices were forensically examined.

He told gardai he accessed Facebook on his phone, sending friend requests to young girls, telling them he was 19 or 20.

He admitted he had been texting the first victim for four to five weeks and she had told him she was 15.

Online Editors