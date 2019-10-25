Paedophile O'Brien frail and ill on release from jail

Convicted paedophile Patrick O'Brien stayed silent when asked if he had any remorse for raping his daughter as he walked out of Arbour Hill Prison a free man.

Although sentenced to 12 years in 2013, with three suspended, O'Brien (80) was released yesterday at 2.10pm.

Wearing a grey hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, he appeared frail and weak as he was helped by two members of the Irish Prison Service into the back of a white Hyundai car.

O'Brien's release is understood to be traumatic for his daughter, Fiona Doyle, who said last month the thought of him walking free made her feel "sick to her stomach".

During the 1970s and 1980s, Ms Doyle, originally from Dún Laoghaire, suffered a decade of sexual abuse at the hands of her father, which started the night before her first Holy Communion.

Although O'Brien attempted to conceal his identity by walking out of Arbour Hill with his hood up, a brief glimpse of his gaunt face made it clear he was in declining health.

Victim: Fiona Doyle said she was ‘sick to the stomach’ at the thought of her father being free

Last year, Ms Doyle revealed on social media her father was terminally ill.

Before he stepped into the car, the convicted paedophile ignored the Irish Independent when asked if he was sorry for the heinous crimes he committed against his daughter.

O'Brien also failed to answer if he had received any counselling while in custody. However, Ms Doyle said previously that she knows he had not. Before driving him to an unknown location, the two members of the Irish Prison Service packed the car with the 80-year-old's belongings, including his walking aid.

As the car drove out of prison grounds, O'Brien slouched down in the back seat covering his face with his hands, revealing several tattoos.

Speaking on the Sean O'Rourke show on RTÉ Radio 1 last month, Ms Doyle said she will only be able to move on when she sees her father's coffin being lowered into the ground.

She spoke about confronting her father, who sexually abused her for a decade, when he was in hospital last year.

"'Dad, I need this to end,' I said. And he said: 'How will it end?' I said: 'It'll end when you die. I need to see you go into the ground'," she said.

She said she didn't receive a sense of closure when her mother, Breda, died several years ago. That week Ms Doyle was due to hear if her mother was going to be charged.

